USC’s Raley named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Birmingham, Ala. — For her efforts over the weekend against No. 4 Alabama, South Carolina softball’s Dixie Raley has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced today. Raley is the first Gamecock to receive a conference pitcher of the week honor since 2017 and just the 11th player in program history to do so.

Raley (10-2) went 2-0 on the week with both wins coming over No. 4 Alabama to help Carolina to its first series victory over the Crimson Tide since 2009.

A senior from Milledgeville, Ga., she tossed 12 innings during the Saturday and Sunday games while allowing just one run against one of the most explosive offenses in college softball.

This is the third time this season the conference office has recognized a Gamecock after Jana Johns was named Co-SEC Player of the Week on Feb. 25 and Cayla Drotar was highlighted as SEC Player of the Week on Feb. 18.

In SEC games this year, Raley has posted a 4-2 record record having won three-straight conference starts. She is second in the conference in strikeouts looking in SEC games thus far. This is her first SEC weekly honor of her career.