Charleston lawmaker introduces 19% pay raises for teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One state lawmaker is hoping to give teachers a big bonus.

This afternoon Charleston Representative JA Moore introduced a bill that would give teachers a 19 percent pay raise.

The bill mirrors California senator Kamala Harris’ federal bill designed to close the gap between teacher pay and that of comparable professionals.

Moore says the raises are well deserved.

Education overhaul bills currently being discussed in the state house contain raises for teachers between 2% and 10%