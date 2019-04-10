Gamecocks’ leading scorer puts name in transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After an already busy 24 hours of news for the Gamecock women’s basketball, a fourth players has announced her intentions to transfer out of the program.

ABC Columbia has confirmed that guard Te’a Cooper put her name in to the transfer portal, after leading Carolina in scoring during the 2018-2019 season.

The news comes just one day after three players announced their hopes to transfer. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, LaDazhia Williams and Bianca Jackson made their plans known to the program Tuesday.

Cooper was originally a transfer from Tennessee and has one season left of eligibility next year.