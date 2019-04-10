Slain USC Upstate student, Evan Gaines will receive posthumous degree in May

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Evan Gaines will be remembered by the University of South Carolina Upstate, as the slain student will be honored during the May graduation commencement.

Gaines, who was a student in the George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics will be awarded his degree posthumously.

Spartanburg County deputies say Gaines, who was a student at USC Upstate, was shot and killed at an off campus apartment complex March 26.

Gaines was laid to rest on April 3. As there are still no leads in Gaines case, investigators continue to search for a suspect in this case.