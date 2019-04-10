Victim identified in fatal collision on Spring Hill Road

GILBERT, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on Spring Hill Road at Spool Wheel Road in Gilbert.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Lester Blackwell the third, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

Highway Patrol says the incident occurred on April 9 at approximately 4:10 p.m.

According to investigators, Blackwell started to cross Spool Wheel Road when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle on the intersection.

Troopers say the other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.