Fire damages apartment complex and injures firefighter on Elite Street

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says one firefighter was injured during an apartment fire on Elite Street.

Authorities say fire crews responded to the blaze before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say one firefighter was taken to a local hospital for injuries, but was later released.

Firefighters say all four units of the building were damaged, with early estimates for the damages costing around $100,000.

According to investigators, two people are displaced, but the rest of the tenants got out safely.

Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.