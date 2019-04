Five Points Foundation donates over $40,000 to local non-profits and charities in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Five Points Foundation awarded $43,450 to 28 charities and non-profit organizations in the Midlands from their annual St.Pat’s in Five Points.

Officials in the entertainment district say its a party with a purpose.

Some of the charities who benefited were City Year, Sexual Trauma Service of the Midlands and the Boy Scouts.