Man arrested for DUI after striking a utility pole on River Drive

Courtesy: CPD/Jamal Gleaton

Courtesy: CPD/Twitter - Car strikes pole on River Drive.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have arrested a man for crashing into a utility pole on River Drive on Wednesday.

Authorities say Jamal Gleaton has been charged with DUI.

According to investigators, Gleaton is accused of being under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

Gleaton is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.