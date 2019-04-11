Two injured in officer involved shooting at Laurens County hospital

CLINTON, S.C. (WOLO) – SLED officials say two people are injured in an officer involved shooting at a Laurens County hospital this morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened before 2:13 a.m. at Prisma Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

According to investigators, the suspect confronted the officer at the hospital and later shot him.

Officials say the officer shot back at the suspect and both are being treated.

SLED is investigating this incident.

