Vehicle crashes through porch on North Brickyard Road

ABC Columbia/Rich Wandover - Car crashes through front porch.

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says a vehicle crashed through the front porch of a house on North Brickyard Road this morning.

According to officials, the accident happened after 9 a.m.

Authorities say there are no injuries reported but it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.