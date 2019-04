As gas prices continue to rise, study shows the best day to buy gas in SC

The average price for a gallon of gas has jumped 11 percent over the last month, but we have a tip to ease your wallet.

AAA says drivers in the Midlands are paying $2.47 a gallon — a quarter more than last month.

Nationwide the average is $2.75 a gallon.

Here’s something for those looking to try and save — According to a gas buddy study, the best day to buy gas in South Carolina is Monday.