CPD searching for murder suspect in connection to a body found at San Jose on Forest Dr.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department officers are investigation last week’s suspicious death at a Forest Drive restaurant as a murder and have identified a suspect in connection.

Investigators are looking for 47-year-old Conrad Davin Anderson. Once arrested, Anderson will be charged with murder.

Anderson’s warrant information has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Anderson and the victim who’s been identified by Richland County Coroner, as Charles Crane were acquaintances and argued moments before the deadly incident on April 5, 2019 at the 5400 block of Forest Drive.

According to Coroner Watts, Crane died as a result of blunt force injuries and was found deceased outside of the San Jose restaurant.

Anyone with any information about Anderson’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC