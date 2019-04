Lexington Police search for two women accused of credit card fraud

Courtesy: LPD/Twitter - Card fraud suspect

Courtesy: LPD/Twitter - Card fraud suspect



LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department needs your help to find two women accused of credit card fraud.

Investigators say both suspects are also accused of recently stealing a purse.

If you know their whereabouts, you can call Detective Smith at 803-358-7262 or email him at dsmith@lexsc.com.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.