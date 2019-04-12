Midlands Plant and Flower Festival to abloom at Farmers Market this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The annual Spring Plant and Flower Festival is set to abloom this weekend.

The festival started on Thursday, April 11 and will end on Sunday, April 14 at the South Carolina State Farmers Market.

The festival will take place rain or shine. Admission is free and the hours are from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

People will be able to shop with over 85 vendors offering an assortment of plants flowers, outdoor furniture, lawn and garden decor, specialty items and more.

Wagons will be available for rent, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

Also, a variety of local food trucks will be on-site so you can grab a bite to eat and shop.