Shell Point man convicted of murdering disabled neighbor in 2016

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO) – The 14th Judicial Circuit officials say a Shell Point has been convicted of murdering a disabled neighbor in 2016.

Brian Walls, 38, was found guilty on Thursday for killing Teresa Seigler, 56, in December 2016 and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Investigators say the murder occurred after the victim received her monthly disability check and filled her prescriptions for pain medication.

According to authorities, Seigler would provide her neighbors a soft landing when they couldn’t pay their bills or afford groceries.

Officials say Walls knew when her check came and her prescriptions were filled, therefore he knew when to attack.

Investigators also say John Priester, 27 and Courtney Brock, 24, are both charged with Seigler’s murder, and Priester is also accused of the arson of the victim’s mobile home.

Authorities say Walls also faces charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct, conspiracy to kidnap, among others in an unrelated incident shortly after Seigler’s murder.