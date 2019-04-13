2 East Carolina students among 3 killed in S Carolina wreck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities say two East Carolina students died in a wreck in South Carolina that also killed the driver of another car. Two other ECU students are hospitalized with serious injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol tells media outlets that two cars collided Friday on U.S. 15, just east of the Interstate 26-Interstate 95 junction in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s office identified the victims as 22-year-old Shea Crothers of Charlotte, 18-year-old James Stanley of Sneads Ferry and 51-year-old Walter Lee Prezzy Jr. of Holly Hill, South Carolina.

Authorities say Crothers and Stanley were passengers in the car in which two fellow ECU students were seriously injured. Prezzy was the driver of the second car.