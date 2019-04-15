Deputies: 15-year-old teen accused of shooting at Richland County deputies

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 15-year-old charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of use of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019, at approximately 12 p.m., Richland County deputies went to a house on Red Winds Court to serve an S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice pick-up order for a probation violation.

Deputies had been trying to find the suspect teen for more than a week and had received a tip with his whereabouts. As deputies approached the house, they saw him sitting on the front porch.

When they pulled up in their vehicles, the suspect fired two shots at deputies, and ran inside the residence and out the back door into the woods.

Deputies detained two other juveniles that were inside, but were later released. K9 deputies began a search in the woods but were unsuccessful.

On Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019, at approximately 11:30 a.m., he was found in the wood line in the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard and taken into custody.

The juvenile suspect is facing additional charges of larceny for an incident that occurred on March 26.

Also for an April 11 incident, he faces charges of use of weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of handgun by minor, malicious injury to personal property and two counts of attempted murder.