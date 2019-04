Grandby Park remains closed after rabid coyote found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Midlands park remains closed after authorities say they found a rabid coyote.

Today officials with the City of Cayce announced Granby Park will remain closed.

Over the weekend officials say several coyotes were spotted in the area.

One was caught and determined to have rabies.

Officials say since then there have been no further coyote sightings but the safety of citizens and pets is the top priority.