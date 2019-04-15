Orangeburg County deputies searching for man missing since last week

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a man missing last week.

Aaron Royal, 38, was last seen in the Belleville Road area where he resides, according to the sheriff.

Royal is described as a white male standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds.

Royal was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans walking away from his residence.

If anyone has information on Royal’s whereabouts, contact Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.