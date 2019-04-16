Driver dies after head-on collision with tractor trailer on Fernandina Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says one driver died after a head on collision with a tractor trailer on Monday.

Troopers say the collision occurred on Fernandina Road after 7 p.m.

According to investigators, the tractor trailer truck driver went off I-26 onto Fernandina Road and hit the victim head on.

Authorities say the truck driver then went off the right side of the road and struck several parked cars at Dick Smith Automotive shop.

Troopers say the victim died on scene while the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.