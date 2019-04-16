Four-star wideout commits to Gamecocks Tuesday

GREENSBORO, NC (WOLO) — Carolina’s 2020 class got a boost Tuesday.

Four-star wideout Mike Wyman, from Greensboro, pledged his commitment to the Gamecocks over Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma during a ceremony at Dudley High School Tuesday afternoon.

Wyman is the second-highest rated wide receiver to commit to Will Muschamp, ranking 24th nationally for the class of 2020.

The commitment moves USC’s class ranking up to 17th in the country, according to ESPN.