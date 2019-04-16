Gamecock linebacker looking to transfer out of USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One USC linebacker is looking to transfer, according to the school.

Redshirt sophomore Zay Brown has put his name in the transfer portal after two years with the Gamecocks. Brown transitioned to a linebacker role in 2018 after working in the secondary as a true freshman, but hasn’t appeared in a game for Carolina in his career.

Brown was ranked as the 109th-best player in Georgia and the 77th-best safety in the country by ESPN coming out of high school.

