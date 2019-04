Gamecock linebacker looking to transfer out of USC

COLUMBIA, S.C.¬†(WOLO) — One USC linebacker is looking to transfer, according to the school.

Redshirt sophomore Zay Brown has put his name in the transfer portal after two years with the Gamecocks.¬†Brown transitioned to a linebacker role in 2018 after working in the secondary as a true freshman, but hasn’t appeared in a game for Carolina in his career.

Brown was ranked as the 109th-best player in Georgia and the 77th-best safety in the country by ESPN coming out of high school.

PHOTO COURTESY: USC Athletics