Gamecock forward pulls name out of transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to Dawn Staley, forward Kiki Herbert Harrigan has withdrawn her name from the transfer portal and plans to come back to USC next season.

Herbert Harrigan made the decision just five days after she and three other Gamecock players announced their plans to transfer out of the program.

“Kiki and I had a really great discussion on how we move forward and how we got to the place where we wanted to transfer,” Staley said Wednesday.

The rising senior averaged 10.4 points per game in 33 appearances last season and ranks fifth all-time in program history in career blocked shots.