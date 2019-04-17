SC Highway Patrol looking for car involved in Lexington County hit and run

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run with injuries collision in which a pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The incident happened on Monday, April 15 around 5 a.m. on Platt Spring Road near Clermont Lakes Drive in Lexington, South Carolina.

The suspect vehicle may be a 2004-2008 Mazda 3 or Mazda 6. The vehicle left the scene traveling east toward SC 6 and the White Knoll High School.

The vehicle will be missing the right passenger side mirror housing, and the right front small circular fog light assembly. The right front hood, headlight, and windshield may also be damaged.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact SC Highway Patrol at 803-737-8340 or 1-800-768-1501, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.