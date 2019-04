Panthers release 2019 schedule

On Wednesday night, the NFL released all 32 teams’ schedules for the 2019 season, including the Carolina Panthers.

Panthers regular season games:

Sunday Sept. 8 vs. Los Angeles 1 p.m. ET

Thursday Sept. 12 vs. Tampa Bay 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday Sept. 22 @ Arizona 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday Sept. 29 @ Houston 1 p.m. ET

 Sunday Oct. 6 vs. Jacksonville 1 p.m. ET *

Sunday Oct. 13 @ Tampa Bay (in London) 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday Oct. 20 Bye

Sunday Oct. 27 @ San Francisco 4:05 p.m. ET *

Sunday Nov. 3 vs. Tennessee 1 p.m. ET *

Sunday Nov. 10 @ Green Bay 1 p.m. ET *

Sunday Nov. 17 vs. Atlanta 1 p.m. ET *

Sunday Nov. 24 @ New Orleans 1 p.m. ET*

Sunday Dec. 1 vs. Washington 1 p.m. ET *

Sunday Dec. 8 @ Atlanta 1 p.m. ET *

Sunday Dec. 15 vs. Seattle 1 p.m. ET *

Sunday Dec. 22 @ Indianapolis 1 p.m. ET *

Sunday Dec. 29 vs. New Orleans 1 p.m. ET

Meanwhile, the Panthers decided to announce in pretty much the greatest way possible.

Wanna play a game? pic.twitter.com/mF5CeYnGUE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 18, 2019