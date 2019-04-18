RCSD searching for suspects involved in a shots fired call on Grays Inn Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shots fired call on Grays Inn Road. Deputies responded to Grays Inn Road around 4:15 p.m., where they found a man injured with a cut to the face. The man was rushed to the hospital.

Deputies established a perimeter in search of possible suspects but were unsuccessful.

In a separate incident while on perimeter, however, deputies detained a man who was found to be in possession of a weapon unlawfully. He has been identified as 23-year-old Thabrian Marquise Branch. Branch was arrested on charges of unlawful carry of a firearm.

Investigators are still searching for multiple suspects involved in the original shots fired call. Anyone who has any information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC