USC evaporates in the seventh, as No. 7 Texas A&M rallies for 8-2 win

COLUMBIA – The Gamecocks hung tight with the No. 7 Texas A&M until late in the game before allowing a seven-spot in the top of the seventh in an 8-2 loss to the Aggies Thursday night (April 18) at Founders Park.

Texas A&M got the scoring started in the second inning. Carolina starter Reid Morgan allowed a double from Zach DeLoach combined with a fielding error. Ty Coleman squeaked out a single in the next at-bat, putting the Aggies ahead 1-0 early.

Carolina took the lead in the bottom of the third inning with a big two-out rally. Chris Cullen singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and was brought home on a George Callil single to right field. Callil advanced to second on the throw home, putting him in position to score on the very next pitch when TJ Hopkins singled down the right field line, giving the Gamecocks a 2-1 lead.

A&M regained the lead in the top of the seventh, putting up seven runs in the frame. Zach DeLoach led off with a single and an Aaron Walters double brought him home to tie the game up and give DeLoach his second run of the game. The very next batter, Hunter Watson, singled to bring home Walters and give the Aggies the 3-2 lead. The Gamecocks brought in John Gilreath and his first hitter, Bryce Blaum, singled, driving in Watson. Two walks after Blaum’s single loaded the bases before Logan Foster stepped up to the plate and took the first pitch he saw for a grand slam, extending Texas A&M’s lead to 8-2.

For Carolina, Morgan suffered the loss in 6.1 innings of work, giving up eight hits and three earned runs while striking out seven. Luke Berryhill had two hits to lead Carolina’s offense.

For the Aggies, John Doxakis earned the win in 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts and just two earned runs.

GAMECHANGER

Texas A&M scored seven runs on five hits in the top of the seventh, capped by Logan Foster’s grand slam.

KEY STAT

Aggie pitching struck out 12 Gamecocks on the night, allowing just five hits in the game.

NOTABLE

Luke Berryhill extended his on-base streak to 18 games, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Parker Coyne came in and pitched two hitless innings with two strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks will look to bounce back on Friday, April 19, at Founders Park at 7 p.m. for game two of the series with the Aggies.