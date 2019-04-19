Gamecock softball’s Friday night game against UNCG postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 15 Gamecock softball’s Friday night game against UNCG has been postponed due to severe weather hitting Columbia in the afternoon and evening. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at noon ET with 30 minutes between games. Both contests will be streamed live on SEC Network +.

Tickets purchased for Friday night’s game will be honored for both games on Saturday. Fans are still encouraged to park in the Heyward Street Parking Garage.

Saturday’s planned Easter Egg Hunt will take place following the conclusion of the second game of the day.