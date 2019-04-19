Severe weather postpones Friday’s baseball game vs. Texas A&M

COLUMBIA – Friday night’s baseball game between the Gamecocks and Texas A&M has been postponed due to severe weather hitting Columbia in the afternoon and evening.

The teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20 to close out the series. Per SEC policy, both games will be seven innings as it is the final day of the series. Game one will start at noon and be streamed on SEC Network +. Game two will begin at 4 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.

Ticket holders who have Friday April 19th reserved tickets will be able to sit in their seats for the 12 pm game until the game concludes and then move to the BILO Berm/SRO areas. Ticket holders who have Saturday April 20th reserved tickets can come in for the 12 pm game and go to the BILO Berm/SRO areas and then move into their seats when the 4pm game begins.

Game 1 – Saturday, April 20 at 12 p.m. (SEC Network +)

Game 2 – Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. (SEC Network)