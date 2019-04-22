4-year-old killed in Easter Sunday vehicle accident on SC Highway 4

AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says a 4-year-old was killed after a single vehicle collision on Easter Sunday.

Aiken County Coroner’s Office says Kylee Vinson, 4, died on scene.

According to the Aiken Standard, the coroner’s report said the vehicle was driven by the victim’s mother, Dajah Anderson, and the victim’s twin brother and aunt were also in the vehicle.

Authorities say it happened on SC Highway 4 near Burkelo Road after 12:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Anderson lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say Kylee was properly restrained in a car seat on the driver side back seat during the accident and her mother and other occupants were treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.