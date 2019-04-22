Man accused of robbing adult video store in Columbia, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who robbed an adult store.

On April 18, 2019, deputies responded to Video Express, at 2717 Two Notch Road, to reports of a robbery.

The store clerk told them that a man came into the store, shopped around for a bit, and then attempted to enter the closed off counter area.

When the clerk asked him to leave, he told her he had a gun, and that he wanted her to help him get the store’s money.

The man then forced her over to the register, and made her open the register. He also took a blue box with cash below the register.

K9 deputies were deployed to help track the suspect. The K9s led deputies to a trash can, where the suspect’s clothing were found.

The homeowners said the clothes were not theirs and agreed to allow the deputies to search their home in hopes of finding the suspect. The search was unsuccessful.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.