Gamecock softball’s Heath named SEC freshman of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —- For her efforts in last week’s games, No. 14 South Carolina softball’s Karly Heath has been named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced today. This marks Heath’s first career SEC weekly honor and is the fourth recognition of the year for Carolina.

Heath helped the Gamecocks to a 3-0 week with seven hits and two home runs on her way to a .778 batting average.

A freshman from North Augusta, S.C., Heath had an .800 on-base percent on the week and had two or more hits in all three games.

This is the fourth time this season the conference office has recognized a Gamecock after Jana Johns was named Co-SEC Player of the Week on Feb. 25 and Cayla Drotar was highlighted as SEC Player of the Week on Feb. 18. Dixie Raley was honored, also, as SEC Pitcher of the Week April 9.