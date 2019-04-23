Lexington PD searching for person involved in shoplifting vacuum cleaners at Kohl’s

Quintara Hatten,

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for the identify of an individual involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s in Lexington.

On March 24, the individual entered the Kohl’s and selected two shark vacuums valued at $900.

Lexington PD searching for the identify of this individual / Source: Lexington PD

The suspect then exited the emergency exit of the store without paying for the two shark vacuums.

If you have any information about the investigation, contact Det. Smith at 803-358-7262 or by email at dsmith@lexsc.com

