Lexington PD searching for person involved in shoplifting vacuum cleaners at Kohl’s
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for the identify of an individual involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s in Lexington.
On March 24, the individual entered the Kohl’s and selected two shark vacuums valued at $900.
The suspect then exited the emergency exit of the store without paying for the two shark vacuums.
If you have any information about the investigation, contact Det. Smith at 803-358-7262 or by email at dsmith@lexsc.com
PLEASE SHARE – LPD is seeking the identity of the subject involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s in the @TownLexingtonSC.
If you have information about this investigation, please contact Detective Smith at 803-358-7262 or by email at dsmith@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/iQQmsa65Bv
— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 23, 2019