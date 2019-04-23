Lexington PD searching for person involved in shoplifting vacuum cleaners at Kohl’s

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for the identify of an individual involved in a shoplifting at Kohl’s in Lexington.

On March 24, the individual entered the Kohl’s and selected two shark vacuums valued at $900.

The suspect then exited the emergency exit of the store without paying for the two shark vacuums.

If you have any information about the investigation, contact Det. Smith at 803-358-7262 or by email at dsmith@lexsc.com