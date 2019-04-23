Report: Columbia man pleads guilty to helping former USC student commit suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man has pleaded guilty in federal court after distributing oxycodone to a former USC student and aiding her in committing suicide.

In 2016, Anthony James Edward Hunt, 24, sold the former USC student alprazolam tablets after the former student expressed her desire to commit suicide, according to evidence presented in court.

Hunt advised her the she could take her own life by ingesting oxycodone tablets and provided her with detail instructions.

The next day she was found dead in her apartment, according to the report.

After Hunt’s arrest, he admitted to law enforcement that he distributed the pills knowing her intentions.

Hunt faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.