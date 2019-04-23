REPORT: Ex-Gamecock head coach hired by Northern Kentucky

According to multiple reports, former Gamecock head basketball coach Darrin Horn has been hired by Northern Kentucky for the same position.

Horn replaces John Brannen, who took over the University of Cincinnati’s basketball program this month.

Horn coached USC from 2008-2012, but was fired by South Carolina after going 10-21 and 2-14 in the SEC his final season (2011-2012). Since 2015, Horn has been an assistant on the Texas staff but hasn’t been a head coach since his departure from USC.

The new Northern Kentucky is familiar with the state, having grown up in Glasgow and attending Western Kentucky. He coaches his alma mater from 2003 to 2008, winning nearly 70% of his games with the Hilltoppers.