Sen. Elizabeth Warren meets with students at Allen University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Once again, South Carolina and the Midlands are a frequent stop on the road to the White House.

Two candidates were in town today and another received an endorsement for a familiar name in Midlands politics.

Senator Elizabeth Warren met with students at Allen University this afternoon.

Warren’s visit comes on the heels of announcing her plan that she says would relieve millions of dollars in student debt and ultimately, tuition free college.