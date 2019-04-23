Springdale Police investigate fatal shooting on Pine Croft Drive

SPRINGDALE, S.C. (WOLO) – Springdale Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Pine Croft Drive on Monday.

Authorities say the shooting occurred before 9 p.m.

According to investigators, one person died from gunshot wounds in a residence.

Springdale Police Chief Kevin Cornett says there’s no threat to the public and there’s no one in custody currently.

According to the Lexington Ledger, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once the family has been notified.

Springdale Police and Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.