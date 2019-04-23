COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – USC Police Department say they need your help searching for a man accused of assaulting victims in women’s restrooms on campus.

Officers say the incidents happened Monday around 6 p.m.

According to investigators, they received reports of the suspect entering female restrooms at the Jones Physical Science Building and Hamilton College.

Authorities say while in the restroom, the suspect is accused of reaching underneath the stall dividers to attempt to fondle the victims while they were in adjoining stalls.

Police say the suspect is an African American male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Officers also say he is believed to be wearing a long sleeved grey sweatshirt, dark pants, Adidas tennis shoes, and carrying a dark in color backpack.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.