Gamecocks tabbed as No. 3 seed at Cle Elum NCAA Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 9 Gamecock women’s golf earned its 21st-straight NCAA postseason berth Wednesday after being selected to the Cle Elum Regional. The Gamecocks, who received the No. 3 seed in their regional, joined the 72-team field that was divided among four sites during this evening’s NCAA Selection Show on Golf Channel.

Carolina will compete in the 54-hole at Tumble Creek Golf Club from May 6-8. The top six teams from each regional site will advance to the NCAA Championship, set for May 17-22 at Blessings Golf Course in Fayetteville, Ark.

Southern California will enter the Cle Elum Regional as the top seed, while Arkansas earned the No. 2 seed. The Gamecocks are a No. 3 seed at regionals for the second-straight season.

This season marks Carolina’s 26th overall NCAA Regional appearance and the 10th time it has qualified for the postseason under head coach Kalen Anderson .

The Gamecocks have won five regional championships during Anderson’s tenure, finishing atop the leaderboard at their region in three of the past four years. Carolina captured the East Regional in 2010, 2012 and 2015 and bested the field at the 2016 Baton Rouge Regional and 2017 Columbus Regional.

The Gamecocks registered top-five finishes in four of their five tournaments this spring in a stretch highlighted by a victory at the 2019 Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic.

Carolina finished second in both the stroke and match-play portion of the 2019 SEC Championships this past weekend at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The Gamecocks finished with three top-10 individuals during the stroke-play portion of the tournament, the most since 1990 when the Gamecocks had four in the top-10 in just a five-team field in the metro-conference.

2019 NCAA Cle Elum Regional

May 6-8 Cle Elum, Wash. Tumble Creek Golf Club

1. Southern California

2. Arkansas

3. South Carolina

4. Northwestern

5. Washington

6. Miami (FL)

7. Oregon

8. San Jose State

9. Oregon State

10. Old Dominion

11. Iowa State

12. San Diego State

13. UCF

14. Ohio State

15. Sacramento State

16. New Mexico State

17. Boston University

18. Southern Illinois