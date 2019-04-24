RCSD searching for man missing since Monday and in need of his medications

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking to find a missing man.

Alfonso Mackey, 29, walked off from his brother’s home off Screaming Eagle Road on Monday around 4 p.m and has been missing since.

Mackey is in need of medications, which he left at home and is not from the area and likely disoriented, according to deputies.

Mackey is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 200 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, a button-up collared shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Mackey is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000.