RCSD searching for man missing since Monday was found safe

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a man missing since Monday around 4 p.m. has been found safe.

Mr. Mackey has been found! Thank you to those who helped us by sharing this post. https://t.co/gXqCmYMOFO — Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. (@RCSD) April 24, 2019