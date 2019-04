SC Rideshare Bill gets step closer to passing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A bill supporters say will make ride sharing services like Uber safer is a step closer to passing in South Carolina.

The proposal was spurred by last month’s killing of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who police say mistakenly got into the car of someone impersonating an Uber driver.

The proposal was sent to the Senate floor Wednesday.