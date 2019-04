Study: Richland County air quality ranks at a “C”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County is certainly not at the top of the class when it comes to air quality.

The American Lung Association released its “State of the Air” report today.

According to the report, Richland County gets a ‘C’ for overall air quality. 4 in 10 people in the US live in an area with unhealthy air.