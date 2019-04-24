Rembert man accused of high speed chase with child in the car

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — -According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, 26 year old Travon Williams is facing child endangerment and failure to stop for blue lights after authorities say he took them on a high speed chase with child inside the car.

Officials say the incident took place Monday April 22nd, 2019 along North St. Pauls Church Road at China Lane as where deputies were holding a checkpoint. Deputies say they saw a gray Volkswagon pull into a nearby yard just before entering the checkpoint, back up and turn around to head in the opposite direction. A Deputy followed the car and attempted to pull the car over, according to deputies the driver refused to stop even after blue lights and a siren were turned on inside the marked cruiser.

Officials say Williams led police on a short chase and continued to drive after two passenger side tires were flattened with stop sticks when the car reached Loring Mill Road. Deputies say once Williams stop the car at a home on Crowndale drive he was arrested and taken into custody. During the arrest, deputies say they noticed a male child in the car and smelled marijuana deputies say they found what they believed to be marijuana in the floor board of the car.

Williams is currently being held at te Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.