Gamecock forward to transfer from South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to USC, Gamecock forward Felipe Haase has put his name in the transfer portal and is looking at the possibility of transferring from South Carolina.

The sophomore has played in 65 games in two seasons with the Gamecocks, and contributed significantly from beyond the arc, leading the team in three-pointers.

It’s not yet known where Haase is looking to go, though the Big Spur reported Thursday afternoon, there’s a strong possibility of the forward transferring to Mercer.

Haase becomes the fifth departure from the 2018-2019 roster