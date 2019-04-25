Muschamp believes Deebo has improved draft stock this offseason

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ABC Columbia, and one former Gamecock hopes to hear his name in the first round. Deebo Samuel is a projected late first to early second round draft pick this year. He’s one of three former Carolina players likely to be drafted, including Dennis Daley and Zack Bailey. Out of all three, Will Muschamp believes Deebo has separated himself the most with his offseason meetings with NFL teams.