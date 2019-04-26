Brews and Budget kicks off to help teach people proper management of finances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local brewery has teamed up with AllSouth Federal Credit Union to help educate people on how to properly manage their finances.

AllSouth Federal Credit Union kicked off its “Brews and Budget” series to help answer any questions people may have about buying a home or car, or questions about your credit.

Organizers say having an event like this at a brewery helps people relax and talk more openly.

The next “Brews and Budgets” session is on June 5th at River Rat Brewery.