Candlelight vigil held for 7-year old Ivan Caldwell who was shot after a domestic violence shooting incident

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – A candlelight vigil will be held this evening for a 7-year old Newberry boy who was shot and killed earlier this week.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department says Iven Caldwell died after a domestic violence shooting incident over the weekend.

The vigil will take place in front of Iven’s home in Newberry at 7:30 p.m. on Friday (4/26).