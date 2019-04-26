Gamecock wideout Deebo Samuel selected 36th overall in 2019 NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Gamecock Deebo Samuel was taken 36th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft Friday night by the San Francisco 49ers.

He’s the first Gamecock selected in this year’s draft.

The wide receiver had 2,076 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns, and four kickoff return touchdowns during his time at South Carolina, acquiring 15 awards during his time as a Gamecock including First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC in 2018.

Samuel impressed scouts this offseason at the combine and Senior Bowl after a terrific senior season, leading the SEC with 600 yards after catch.