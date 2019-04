Jury selection beginning Monday for Lexington man accused of killing his 5 kids in 2014

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Jury selection will begin Monday for a Midlands man accused of murdering his five children.

Deputies say in 2014 Timothy Jones killed his children in their Lexington County home, put their bodies in trash bags, and drove around for nine days before leaving their bodies on a hillside in Alabama.